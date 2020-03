On Inauguration day 1921, President Woodrow Wilson, and became the first former President, to remain living in Washington D.C.

The Wilson’s left the White House, and moved a mile and a half away, to S Street N.W.

President Wilson died there three years later, and Mrs. Edith Wilson lived there till her death in 1961.

Join Jimmy Alexander, on a tour, of the only former home of President, open to the public in Washington D.C.

