2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed, says IOC member

A member of the International Olympic Committee told USA TODAY that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” veteran committee member Dick Pound told the paper on Monday.

The details will be worked out within the next four weeks, according to the report.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said he would make a decision on whether or not to postpone the games over the next four weeks.

Over the weekend, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said they would not be sending a delegation of athletes to the games, and Australia, Germany, Brazil and Norway urged IOC to postpone the games.

