20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) - A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.

At a news conference Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said it could not confirm the male victim's identity, but a law enforcement source identified him to the Los Angeles Times as New York rapper Bashar Barakah Jackson, who's also known as Pop Smoke.

According to the LAPD, officials responded to the residence just before 5 a.m. after receiving a call about multiple people unlawfully entering the home.

That caller was not at the property at the time but reported that a friend was at the home and witnessed the break-in. At least one person had a handgun, witnesses told authorities.

Officers arrived about six minutes later and discovered a man who had been shot, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said.

Fire personnel responded and transported the wounded man to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Lurie said.

The captain only described the man as being between 20 and 30 years old.

Several people witnessed the crime, according to the LAPD. The number of intruders has been reported to be anywhere from two to six, Lurie said. At least one of them was wearing a black mask, the officer added.

He said he could not confirm who owned the home or whether or not it was being rented out through Airbnb, as reported by some media outlets.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.

Authorities provided no further information about the incident.

Pop Smoke released the breakout single "Welcome to the Party" in 2019 and has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott, according to a Rolling Stone profile earlier in February.

Many artists have expressed their condolences on social media.

Artist 50 Cent tweeted: "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him."

"Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young," Chance the Rapper said on Twitter. "God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj said: "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."