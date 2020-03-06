1.2 million lethal doses of fentanyl found hidden inside car’s seats

by: Nexstar Media Wire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KSWB) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man accused of having more than 46 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl in his car on Wednesday in Escondido.

Around 1:30 p.m., an agent stopped a 2007 grey Toyota Camry on northbound Interstate 15, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents searched the car and found 18 foil-wrapped packages inside the front and rear seats. The packages contained 41.4 pounds of cocaine and 5.3 pounds of fentanyl, which combined are worth an estimated $558,000. The fentanyl amounted to 1.2 million lethal doses.

Agents arrested the man, a Mexican citizen, and turned him over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

