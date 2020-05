Watch “Blackish” all next week / all this week for your chance to reward your favorite mom as we celebrate Mother’s Day. DCW50 will be awarding $500 a night! $250 during the 7PM “Blackish” and $250 during the 7:30PM “Blackish.” Watch “Blackish” for mom’s name and the entrants name – then call in to claim your prize and Mom wins $250! Watch “Blackish” weeknights at 7 & 7:30 on DCW50, Washington’s CW.

Click here to enter!