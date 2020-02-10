Skip to content
DCW50
washington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch CW
News
Coronavirus
Offbeat
Politics
Sports
Health
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
NFL Draft
Events
Community Exclusives
Community Events
Add Your Event
Contests
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
THIS JUST IN
Traffic
About Us
Contact DCW50
Program Schedule
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open For Business
Search
Search
Search
Contests
Win A Digital Download Copy Of ‘Like A Boss’!
DCW50 Exclusives
Essential Local Information From DCW50
A President Lived Here: The Woodrow Wilson House
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
A President Lived Here
Jimmy Alexander Meets the Presidents!
CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep16 2/22/20
Check out Jimmy Alexander at the Maury Show Live Watch Party with Host Gary Owen!
Here's a 'Brief' Recap of DC's 2020 Cupid's Undie Run!
Video
Jimmy Alexander Attends "A Night To Shine"
Video
More Local Stories
More News
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
Video
Georgia governor gives restaurants, gyms, barbers go-ahead to reopen
Video
South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse
Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, mayor says
Video
Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into the US
US source: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery
Watch: U.S. Surgeon General talks guidelines for states reopening
Video
Deepwater Horizon: A 10-year reflection
Video
Pence tries to reassure governors over testing supplies while Trump passes buck to states
Video
More News
Don't Miss
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion
Video
Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper
Video
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall
Off-duty Kentucky officers stop robbery during their date night
NICU nurse treating baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago