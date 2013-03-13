Contact WDCW-TV

Use this form to send us general feedback.

DCW50 Address:

2121 Wisconsin Avenue N.W.

Suite 350, Washington, DC 20007

DCW50 Main Contact Phone Number (202)965-5050

Closed Captioning Issues

Closed Captioning concerns may be sent to DCW50 by following this link.

We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Have a local story you want covered by DCW50.com? Send it to our digital content coordinator fmeyerson@dcw50.com

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.