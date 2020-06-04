Help With Injustice And Racism In America Today.

Injustice and racism continues to be a problem in America leading people to protest all over different states within the last couple of weeks due to the death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while three other officers stood as an accomplice.We need to put racism and injustice to a stop NOW. If you want to contribute to being a part of putting this problem to an end, you can help out at one of the below organizations/foundations fighting to end this problem that’s been an issue in America for way to long.

https://blacklivesmatter.com/
https://www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org/
http://www.blackoutforhumanrights.co/

