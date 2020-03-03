Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience

Episode 177

LIVE and in studio at CW!

We are recording our show live this week in the DCW50 studios! Massive thanks to our producer and IT extraordinaire Foster.

This week The Invisible Man is our main theater review. Stream Warrior has I Am Not Okay with This, Hunters, Pete Davidsons: Alive from New York and so much more.

Casting Couch and Hollywood News are loaded plus Brian has a What’s in the Glass courtesy of some podcast friends of ours.

Be Kind; Rewind:

Intro – :35,

Box Office – 4:25,

Poll Results – 9:20,

Invisible Man – 12:15,

Stream Warrior – 22:31,

Pete Davidson – 22:55,

I am not OK – 26:05,

Hunters – 30:31,

Color Out of Space – 33:15,

Come to Daddy – 36:15,

Guns Akimbo – 37:40,

Trailer Talk – 41:50,

Glass – 45:31,

Casting Couch – 47:40,

Hollywood News – 57:23,

DC Discussion – 1:13:14,

Marvel Minute – 1:16:23,

Going Forward – 1:18:05