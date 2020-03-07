CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep18 3/07/20

CW Recap Show

Season 2

Episode 18

Official Podcast of DCW50

We are back with a shortened week but still a damn good one.

Only FIVE new episodes to cover this week for you all. You get a lot of Craig & John this week as they break down All American, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and Charmed. It’s a lot of cover but they do a bang up job of getting through it all. But no worries, Tony & Brian swing by to make sure that Black Lightning is chatted up too.

Join us each week as we recap all the top shows on the CW Network!

socials:

twitter: @TakeTooPodcast and @DCW50

web: www.TakeTooPodcast.com and www.DCW50.com

email: TakeTooPodcast@gmail.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

Follow all the pages on Instagram and Facebook

Intro 0:39

All American 2:50

Black Lightning 13:10

Riverdale 22:56

Nancy Drew 32:12

Charmed 42:51