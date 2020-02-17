Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall

At least two people were inside the facility at the time, officials said. No one is believed to have been hurt.

A Halethorpe woman was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County officials said.

Heather Alena Meisel, 43, is accused of breaking one of the front glass doors of the worship center and hurling the device inside the facility. The device did not explode, police said.

Authorities arrived at the scene last Thursday around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an attempted arson. Investigators later tracked Meisel down the same day at her home in Baltimore County.

Meisel has been charged the following day with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted arson, malicious burning, manufacture/possession of a destructive device, defacing a religious property, and destruction of property.

Police estimated that the incident caused $1,000 in damage.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is asking anyone to call if they have tips: at 410-222-TIPS (8747).

