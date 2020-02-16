MANHUNT OVER: Virginia Teenager Charged in Shooting Deaths of Mother and Brother

A 17-year-old Fauquier County high school student was captured in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon after a manhunt lasted nearly 24 hours.

A junior at Liberty High School, who allegedly killed his mother and younger brother on Friday, was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff.

Levi Norwood, 17, is accused of shooting and killing his 34-year-old mother, Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood.

According to authorities, the suspect’s father, Joshua Norwood, 37, came to the family’s home in 12000 block of Elk Run Road around 6p.m. on Friday to find his wife and younger son shot to death. The father was then shot by the suspect several times but was able to escape and called 911.

The father was hospitalized and is in stable condition. He has since been released.

Officials believed that the teen was barricaded in the house, but when they entered around 10:15p.m., he was not there.

Police say that they believe the teen walked about five miles from the home and stole a 2007 red Toyota Camry.

By 5 p.m., the suspect had been found in North Carolina after he was reported for shoplifting at an unidentified business.

During the manhunt, officials recommended that residents in the area shelter in place.

The motive is still unknown.

The Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, Dr. David Jeck, said Saturday that six-year-old Wyatt was a student at Mary Walter Elementary School and Levi Norwood was a student at Liberty High School. All school related activities have been canceled until classes resume on Tuesday.

Joseph Olmo is a bilingual multimedia freelance journalist in the Washington D.C. Metro area. He is a digital storyteller and content writer for DCW50.

He can be reached @josephmolmo