Alexandria High School Student Arrested and Charged in Connection with Murder of Couple

A student from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria was charged Thursday in connection with the murder of a young couple found shot to death in Halifax County, Virginia, officials said.

Mohamed A. Aly, 18, of Alexandria was arrested at his school by Virginia State Police this Thursday without incident.

The bodies of Ayanna Maertens-Griffin, 18, and Joel Bianda, 21, were discovered early Saturday morning on Route 58 in Halifax County, close to the North Carolina state border. Their car was found in a ditch nearby.

Both of them were shot once in the head, relatives say.

There is still no information from the police on a possible motive, or whether there were other suspects involved.

Aly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in Halifax County.

Anyone with any tips is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.

