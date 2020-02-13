$48 million dollars of damages after Fairfax County fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — $48 million worth of damage in Saturday’s fire. Investigators have determined that the fire was “accidental in nature.”

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say the fire started in the second-floor trash chute of the residential portion of the complex. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Fire officials responded to the 2800 block of Poag Street just before 10 a.m. The loss of fire includes five apartment buildings, 14 townhouses, 4 homes, 29 cars, and multiple pieces of construction equipment.

Two firefighters and one person suffered minor injuries.