KFC and Crocs created a clog that's covered in fried chicken with a charm that smells like it, too

(CNN) — It was only a matter of time.

Crocs, the footwear company and frequent collaborator with unusual artists and brands, has joined forces with KFC, the fast food company that does the same (fire log, anyone?), for a perfect match.

The two brands teamed up to create the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print.

“Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release.

Crocs CMO Terence Reilly added they were “thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog.”

The uniquely designed shoe has the iconic KFC red-striped bucket on the base of the Croc and comes with two attachable charms that could easily be mistaken for the real deal — they look and smell like fried chicken.

Yes, right there on the shoe.

The Crocs will be available in unisex sizes this spring. The chicken smell could very well linger into the heat of summer.

All can be yours for $59.99.