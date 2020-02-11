Two New Statues of Abolitionists Added to Maryland State House During Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two new bronze statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, both famed abolitionists, were revealed during a ceremony Monday night at the Maryland State House.

The ceremony included speeches from Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and the Speaker Adrienne Jones – the first woman and African-American to become Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.

“A mark of true greatness is shining light on a system of oppression and having the courage to change it. The statues are a reminder that our laws aren’t always right or just. But there’s always room for improvement,” said Speaker Jones.

Delegate Alice Cain admitted that there’s a lot more pressure to be better lawmakers with the new statues around. “Now Frederick Douglass is going to be watching over our shoulders for those conversations. We’re going to all behave.”

In a state that has a Republican governor and legislature majority Democrat, State Senator Cheryl Kagan agrees that it’s a break from the divisive national politics being able to see a joint session of the Maryland legislature together. “We hypothetically do much better than Washington, here in Annapolis.”

