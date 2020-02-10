Want to go to College for Weed?

let’s face it you’re already majoring in cannabis might as well get the degree for it.

Cannabis Biology and Chemistry is the official name of the degree program offered by Colorado State University-Pueblo, “rigorous” is the word they use to describe the bespoke course-load.

“It’s a rigorous degree geared toward the increasing demand coming about because of the cannabis industry… Hemp and marijuana has really come to the forefront in a lot of economic sectors in the country. We’re not pro-cannabis or anti-cannabis. What we’re about will be the science, and training students to look at that science.” said David Lehmpuhl.

Now don’t go thinking this is gonna be smooth sailing, the course-load covers molecular biology and the specific genetic makeup of Cannabis plants in addition to the neurochemical relationships in the brain triggered by tetrahydrocannabinol.

A similar program is on offer at the University of Maryland Baltimore, M.S. in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics is the name of the program and similar offers a rigorous course-load of science and clinical application with a focus in medication.

The application deadline for Maryland is April 15th 2020 so hop on that if you want to be a medical weed scientist!

