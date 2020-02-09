Man Arrested Outside of White House for Threatening to ‘Assassinate’ President Trump

A man was arrested outside of the White House on Saturday after he approached a patrolling US Secret Service officer and told him that he was there to kill the president, according to a D.C. Police Report.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, from Florida was charged with making threats to do bodily harm. “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump. I have a knife to do it with,” said Hedgpeth according to the report.

Police found a 3 ½-inch knife in a sheath om Hedgepath’s left hip. He also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip.

Hedgepath was later brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

