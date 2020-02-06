Shamrock Shake is Back at McDonald’s with an Extra Surprise!

McDonald’s announced today the return of their “craveable” Shamrock Shake nationwide starting February 19, marking the 50th anniversary of the frozen treat. It hasn’t been sold since 2017.

But, what’s a celebration without a surprise?

The fast-food chain also announced a new Shamrock dessert – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

In a press release, McDonald’s wrote, “The new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry is a twist on a fan-favorite, featuring creamy, vanilla soft serve with our unmistakable Shamrock flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout for a delicious minty-chocolaty dessert that super fans and new fans alike can enjoy.”

The McCafé Shamrock Shake (McDonald’s)

Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator, created the green shake in 1967 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. By 1974, the Shamrock Shake was so popular that sales revenues helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

This isn’t the first time, though, that the Shamrock shake has had a protégé – in 1980, McDonald’s introduced the “Shamrock Sundae,” consisting of “vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.”

Yum!