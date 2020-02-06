Manhunt Underway in Anne Arundel County After two Detectives Shot

A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect who shot two detectives during a police pursuit late Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County. As a result, several schools in the county have closed.

Police say the incident began after a man was found shot dead in a Glen Burnie home on Wednesday around 5p.m.

The two detectives, in separate vehicles, attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the person of interest in that homicide at a Royal Farms store near the Baltimore line. The suspect fled off in his vehicle and fired shots at them. One detective was struck by that gunfire. The other detective was shot after he chased the suspect to Stoney Beach. The suspect then fled on foot and is still at large.

The Royal Farms on Fort Smallwood Road where the first detective was shot.

The suspect was described as a “tall, skinny white male, possibly with neck tattoos,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel Police Department. “And by tall and skinny, I mean about 6 foot and skinny,” she added.

A search is currently underway in the Stoney Beach townhouse community, where the police believe the suspect is currently on foot.

“Every minute you stretch this out, makes it dangerous for my cops and thus dangerous to you,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said during a news conference Thursday morning.

Both officers are in critical but stable condition at a local area hospital.

Police are urging anyone in the area with any tips to call the Anne Arundel County Police criminal investigation line at 410-222-3566.

Joseph Olmo is a bilingual multimedia freelance journalist in the Washington D.C. Metro area. He is a digital storyteller and content writer for DCW50.

He can be found @josephmolmo