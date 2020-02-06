Connecticut beauty salon employee charged with sexual assault of a minor

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) –- A complaint by a young person led to the arrest of a beauty salon employee on a sexual assault charge.

Karoll Angelina Jurado-Hernandez, 46, of Norwalk, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

According to Norwalk police, Jurado-Hernandez was working at the Khronos Beauty Salon at the time of the incident.

Investigators said that the sexual assault happened within the establishment and involved a juvenile.

They obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s DNA, which was found to be a match to evidence recovered over the course of the investigation.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Jurado-Hernandez. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Her bond was set at $250,000 and she was given a court date of Feb. 18.

