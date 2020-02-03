Rush Limbaugh Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh is being treated for “advanced lung cancer,” he announced earlier this morning on his nationally syndicated radio show, adding that “there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I will be undergoing treatment, or I’m reacting to treatment.”

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory for me. I’ve known this moment is coming in the program… I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me,” Limbaugh said. “I like this program to be about you and the things that matter to all of us.”

Rush Limbaugh announces his “advanced lung cancer during his radio show, Monday,

February 3, 2020.

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” Limbaugh said. He later added that his diagnosis was confirmed on January 20.

Limbaugh has been hosting his program, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” for 31 years. The program has become the highest-rated talk radio show in the United States.

Limbaugh’s announcement has caused an outpour of well wishes on social media. His longtime producer, Bo Snerdley, tweeted, “Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush.”

Rush recently renewed his radio contract with a ‘long term’ deal in early January.