× 17-year-old Boy Confesses to Stabbing and killing Housemates

17-year-old Marcos Reyes Moreno, who was accused of stabbing and killing 49-year-old Blanca Aguilar, confessed today to authorities to stabbing the woman multiple times and then hiding her body in his room, court documents say.

Marcos Reyes Moreno, 17, charged was with the first-degree murder of Blanca Aguilar, 49.

Moreno confessed to murdering Aguilar after an argument that had escalated into a physical confrontation. Aguilar was reportedly last seen on Friday, January 24. She was suffering from a brain tumor.

Officers responded to her home on Wednesday, January 29, on the 6900 block of Lamont Drive in Lanham. Maryland, where they found Aguilar wrapped in a sheet.

Although Moreno and Aguilar lived under the same roof, they were not related to one another; they both rented out rooms in the house on Lamont Drive.

Aguilar’s son, Milton Aguilar, started a gofundme fundraiser for his late-mother. “With my heart in hand I am asking for support to be able to cover some of the expenses, any grain of sand would be full-hearted and heartfelt blessings to all,” he wrote.

