Today’s Date is the First Palindrome in Over 900 Years

Today is a very special occasion. Scratch Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day. Today’s date – 02/02/2020 – is a palindrome, meaning that it is read the same way both forwards and backwards. And while Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day occur once every year, the last palindrome occurred 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.

What makes today’s palindrome so rare is that it is an international palindrome: it works if you write the date as month/day/year or day/month/year.

The next eight-digit palindrome won’t come for another 101 years, on 12/12/2121. The one after: a whopping 1,010 years down the road.

Palindromes aren’t just limited to dates, though. They are defined as “a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward.” Popular palindromes include “amore Roma,” “never odd or even,” or something as simple as “mom.”

