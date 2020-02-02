Gucci store smash-and-grab robbers caught on video in downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WGN) — Several thieves were caught on video running from the scene of a smash-and-grab at a Gucci store in downtown Chicago Friday afternoon.

A group of teenagers wearing surgical masks ran into the store at 900 N. Michigan Ave. around 4:30 p.m. and grabbed as many purses as possible, shattering at least one display case in the process.

The teens then ran out and jumped into an SUV.

The brazen heist happened along the Magnificent Mile, a bustling 13-block stretch packed with stores, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and other attractions.