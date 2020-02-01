Coronavirus Declared a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ by World Health Organization

CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep13 2/1/20

Posted 11:20 AM, February 1, 2020

CW Recap Show

Official Podcast for the CW in Washington, DC

Hosts: Brian, Tony, Roy, John and Craig

 

Nine shows this week!

Huge drama on All American. Batwoman might be proving to actually be a solid show. Black Lightning is in the home stretch for their season.

But today is all about Arrow and its series finale!

Join us every week as we break down all the latest from your favorite CW shows!

socials:

twitter: @taketoopodcast  and  @DCW50

web: taketoopodcast.com  and  dcw50.com

email: taketoopodcast@gmail.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

 

Be Kind; Rewind:

  • Intro – :35,
  • Batwoman – 3:31,
  • Supergirl – 13:30,
  • All American – 23:25,
  • Black Lightning – 27:00,
  • Arrow – 37:45,
  • Riverdale – 55:00,
  • Nancy Drew – 1:03:50,
  • Supernatural – 1:09:45,
  • Charmed – 1:22:05
