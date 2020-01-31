FORMER MARYLAND CONGRESSMAN DROPS OUT OF 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES

Just three days before the Iowa caucuses, John Delaney, a businessman and former 3-term Congressman from Maryland, has dropped out of his bid for the White House. In a campaign website post, Delaney stated that he doesn’t want to “make it harder for those like-minded candidates… to advance in the Iowa caucuses.”

Delaney was the first Democrat to announce his candidacy back in July of 2017 – a mere six months into President Trump’s administration – but failed to garner attention at the national level.

Delaney spent most of his time campaigning in living rooms and coffee shops in all of the 99 counties of Iowa, relentlessly trying to gain name recognition outside of Maryland and pitching himself as a “candidate with progressive values on the big issues of our time, but who is committed to governing with pragmatic, fact-based, bipartisan solutions.”

So far, there have been seven nationally televised Democratic presidential debates. Of those seven, Delaney had only qualified for the first two debates, speaking for a total of 16.9 minutes between the two debate nights.

At 56 years old, it is unclear what his future political plans are. He was mentioned as a possible candidate for the 2018 Maryland gubernatorial race, and there is speculation that he might run in 2022 for either governor of Maryland or US senator.

Joseph Olmo is a bilingual multimedia freelance journalist in the Washington D.C. metro area. He is a digital storyteller and content writer for DCW50. He also contributes to a health program aired on the Telemundo 44 network, in addition to reporting on Capitol Hill for networks in Central America.