These New Louis Vuitton Shoes are dividing the internet!

These new Louis Vuitton Sneakers popped on twitter this morning and the responses have been wild!

Take a nice long look and tell me what color they are?

did you say white, cause:

The shoes are white with reflective details that in the photo above make them look completely black, the effect is mind-blowing.

This is isn’t the first time the internet was divided on an optical illusion, remember yanny and laurel?

The viral video blew up on social media when a student found a specific pronunciation of laurel from a voice library seemed to sound like either Yanny or Laurel depending on who heard it. They used it for a student leadership campaign as their names happened to be Yanny and Laurel.

or how about this meme of a dress that is somehow a different color to everyone who looks at it:

or this image from instagram, name one thing in it, I’ll wait…