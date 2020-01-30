Coronavirus Risk has now reached DC area

These New Louis Vuitton Shoes are dividing the internet!

Posted 11:00 AM, January 30, 2020, by

These new Louis Vuitton Sneakers popped on twitter this morning and the responses have been wild!

Take a nice long look and tell me what color they are?

did you say white, cause:

The shoes are white with reflective details that in the photo above make them look completely black, the effect is mind-blowing.

This is isn’t the first time the internet was divided on an optical illusion, remember yanny and laurel?

The viral video blew up on social media when a student found a specific pronunciation of laurel from a voice library seemed to sound like either Yanny or Laurel depending on who heard it. They used it for a student leadership campaign as their names happened to be Yanny and Laurel.

or how about this meme of a dress that is somehow a different color to everyone who looks at it:

or this image from instagram, name one thing in it, I’ll wait…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.