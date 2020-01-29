Update: Body found near creek in Searcy died due to medical condition, State Crime Lab says

Update:

SEARCY, Ark.- The Arkansas State Crime Lab has determined that a body found near a creek in Searcy on Sunday died due to a medical condition.

According to a release Wednesday from Searcy Police, there was no trauma to the body.

Searcy Police say they are continuing to work with the State Crime Lab to identify the man, and will release his name when they notify next of kin.

Update:

SEARCY, Ark. – Police say a group of kids playing along a creek discovered human remains there Sunday.

The creek runs behind homes on Barksdale Drive, but it hidden by fences and brush.

Officers say the body was along the embankment, which sits several feet above the water.

“We believe that this body has been here for several weeks, maybe every a couple even 3 months maybe,” said Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez. “It’s hard to identify somebody that’s been out there this long.”

Investigators are trying to see if this links back to an open missing person case, but say so far they haven’t gotten many tips.

“If anybody is missing a family member or they know of somebody in this area especially that they haven’t seen in a while, just give us a call,” Hernandez added.

Detectives were back in the neighborhood Monday interviewing neighbors.

Update:

SEARCY, Ark. – Police are looking for tips to help them identify a body that was found behind a home Sunday night.

The Police Chief is asking anyone with a family member or friend who’s been missing for at least a couple of weeks to contact them.

The Chief says the person appeared to be around 6’0″ tall, with a slender build.

Investigators say the remains will be sent to the State Crime Lab.

Original story:

SEARCY, Ark. – Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home.

According to a release sent Monday, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a creek behind a home on Barksdale Drive for what was believed to be a dead body, which officers were able to confirm.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to possibly determine the cause of death.

Searcy Police say in the release, “It is not known exactly how long the body had been there, but is estimated to have been there for weeks and possibly months.”

This is a developing story.