Police: 9-year-old boy in Florida stabs sister while saying, 'Die, die'

OCALA, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy in Florida is accused of stabbing his 5-year-old sister, WFOL reports.

The stabbing happened on Monday around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Ocala, Florida.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the boy was playing in his room with his sister. Their mother was home at the time, but she stepped outside to check the mail and get the children some candy from a neighbor.

When she returned to their apartment, she found the boy repeatedly stabbing his younger sister.

According to an arrest report obtained by WFOL, the boy was saying, “Die, die.”

The mother took the knife away from her son and called 911.

Medics arrived and airlifted the 5-year-old girl to a hospital for treatment.

The boy told officers he wanted to kill his sister. He said the thought entered his head two days ago, and he couldn’t stop thinking about it, according to the arrest report.

When police asked him why, he said he “wanted to be able to go outside.”

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.