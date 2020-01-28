Ep172 1/28/20 Getting Wally Pipp’d ?

Episode 172

Hosts: Brian and….Scott?

Tony is off this week so we called in a podcasting pro!

Scott Reinen from the Bronx Pinstripes Show joins Brian and jumps head first into our world of Hollywood.

Our main show reviews are of The Gentlemen and Underwater. Then during Stream Warrior we chat about The Outsider, Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Aaron Hernandez doc, Succession, The Patriot and The Irishman. Scott has thoughts.

Before we get into our Hollywood News Brian and Scott deep dive into their all time favorite moments from Seinfeld!

We hope you enjoy this unique episode of Take Too Podcast!

