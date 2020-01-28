Coronavirus May Already have Reached Maryland and Virginia

A Maryland resident has met the criteria for CDC testing,

according to the states health department in a Monday press release “is in good condition and is being monitored while awaiting test results, to be reported by the CDC laboratory,” however did meet the CDC criteria and “met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing”

The patient claims to be socially isolated and a low risk for disease spread, however Virginia has also submitted three patients to the centers for disease control for testing.

Maryland does not have any confirmed cases nor Virginia, confirmed cases have cropped up in Washington State, Arizona, California, and Illinois.

The Maryland case is a student attending George Mason University, the University had the following to say: “At this time, the current risk to the public and the Mason community remains low, and the university has been advised that additional precautions are not necessary… To mitigate the spread of this disease, the university is monitoring university-related and university-sponsored travel to China.”

A statement from The Virginia department of health: “At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of [coronavirus]… VDH will continue to work with the CDC and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in Virginia.”

What should you know about the virus?

The virus is known as a novel coronavirus and is genetically similar to bat virus or SARS.

It’s symptoms are those typical of any virus: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, fever, etc…

In many ways the disease is similar to flu, and can be just as deadly to those with weak or underdeveloped immune systems such as the elderly or infants.

There is currently no preventative treatment nor antibiotics to help with the disease, a vaccine is being researched actively by the CDC.

Conclusion: This coronavirus is unique in that it is new to humans, we are essentially looking at a brand new disease much like the flu with as much potential to be deadly, the flu kills thousands every year and in the past was even more deadly and widespread. Vaccines have massively curtailed the efficacy of the flu, and until such a vaccine exists for this coronavirus it may be of some real concern.

for more information please visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html