Over the weekend 97.1 WASH-FM's Chilli Amar and her six -year-old son, joined DCW50's Jimmy Alexander at Capital One Arena, for Monster Jam. You'll be amazed at the incredible action, when 12-foot-tall trucks battle to the “Triple Threat Series"!

Jimmy talks to Grave Digger Driver Tyler Menninga, and fans, big and small, young, and old, about what they love about "Monster Jam".