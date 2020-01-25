CW recap Show Season 2 Ep12 1/25/20

SPECIALTY ALERT SPECIALTY ALERT
The Official Podcast of the CW Network
in Washington, DC on DCW50
We are back in FULL swing as TEN shows were all new this week. To tackle this crazy episode we need to get a trio of hosts together for a couple of shows!
Be Kind; Rewind:
- Intro – :35,
- Batwoman – 1:50,
- Supergirl – 7:00,
- All American – 14:55,
- Black Lightning – 16:30,
- Arrow – 22:00,
- Legends of Tomorrow – 31:10,
- Riverdale – 39:35,
- Nancy Drew – 47:45,
- Supernatural – 51:40,
- Charmed – 57:45