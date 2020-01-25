CW recap Show Season 2 Ep12 1/25/20

Posted 1:00 PM, January 25, 2020, by

SPECIALTY  ALERT     SPECIALTY  ALERT

The Official Podcast of the CW Network

in Washington, DC on DCW50

We are back in FULL swing as TEN shows were all new this week. To tackle this crazy episode we need to get a trio of hosts together for a couple of shows!

Join us each and every week on our specialty shows that break down that weeks CW episodes.

Ratings and Reviews are always welcomed!

Join our Patreon today for exclusive content!

socials

twitter: @taketoopodcast  and  @dcw50

email:  taketoopodcast@gmail.com

web:  taketoopodcast.com  and   dcw50.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

Be Kind; Rewind:

  • Intro – :35,
  • Batwoman – 1:50,
  • Supergirl – 7:00,
  • All American – 14:55,
  • Black Lightning – 16:30,
  • Arrow – 22:00,
  • Legends of Tomorrow – 31:10,
  • Riverdale – 39:35,
  • Nancy Drew – 47:45,
  • Supernatural – 51:40,
  • Charmed – 57:45
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.