Fiery building explosion rocks Houston

Houston police say they’re responding to a fiery explosion at a building in northwest Houston early Friday — a blast that CNN affiliates report shook other buildings in the area.

The explosion happened around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET) in the 4500 block of Gessner Road, about an 18-mile drive northwest of downtown, authorities said.

Details about what exploded, what caused it, and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately available.

People in the area felt buildings shake when the explosion happened, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

Breaking: Video just into our newsroom showing the aftermath of an explosion in Houston, TX. Police say this is an industrial facility. Witnesses say the windows and walls of their homes rattled. At this hour, authorities warn of a second blast. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w5BPCwx2a6 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020

Residents have also reported broken windows and doors in the area, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.