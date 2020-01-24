Chiefs fan’s Super Bowl memorabilia from 1970 now worth thousands

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) – Half a century later, items from Super Bowl IV are becoming relevant again.

As the Kansas City Chiefs make their way back to the big game this year, one man’s collection is now worth thousands of dollars.

Lifelong Chiefs fan Jack Stasi saved tickets from the 1970 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs played the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, along with the original program and Kansas City Championship signs.

“I had a collector in New York tell me he’s looked for this program,” Stasi said. “He’s got a program for every Super Bowl, except Super Bowl IV. That’s the only one he can’t find.”

At the time, Stasi was only 21, and tickets to the big show were $15.

“The Chiefs have been so close to our family. It’s like seeing one of your kids grow up,” Stasi said. “To see this stuff go for $15 and see where it is today, it’s just wonderful. I’m glad for the Chiefs, the organization and the city.”

Stasi said the upcoming Super Bowl LIV means just as much to him as it did 50 years ago. He said he plans to pass his preserved items down to his grandchildren one day.

“It’s worth a lot. It’s priceless to us because I couldn’t give it away because of my sons and daughter. But if I told you what this is worth, you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

He’s offering the signs to any Chiefs player.