‘Multiple victims’ in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

Posted 2:00 PM, January 23, 2020, by

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – Seattle police rushed to the scene of a shooting with “multiple victims,” authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.

Few details are available about the shooting, but authorities say the suspect has fled and that a search is on.

First responders are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

