1 dead, 1 seriously injured after avalanche at California ski resort

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday following an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the avalanche happened around 10:30 a.m. above the Subway ski run. Sgt. Mike Powers described the location of the avalanche as an “advanced ski area.”

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed fatality,2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for more potential unaccounted victims. Ski resort still open, but area near Subway ski run closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

“At this point there is no reason to believe that any other area of the resort or Alpine Meadows is in jeopardy,” Powers said around 12:30 p.m. Earlier, the sheriff’s office said “several” people were missing.

The Alpine Meadows resort remained open Friday, but the Subway run was closed as crews continued to search the area for anyone missing. The sheriff’s office tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that the search had been called off.

The resort said the search was “complete” at 11:45 a.m. and issued a statement early Friday afternoon.

The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care.

This is a developing story.