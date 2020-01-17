World’s largest Snickers bar weighs in at over 2 tons in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – The Guinness Book of World Records was at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco on Thursday to declare its latest masterpiece: the biggest Snickers bar in the world.

The bar weighs over 4,700 pounds and is 2 feet high and 26 inches wide. It is the size of 43,000 single size Snickers bars put together.

“This is incredibly impressive,” says Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric. “Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it is also an engineering feat, so to get a 5,000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is really challenging.”

Their inspiration for creating the bar was living up to Texas’ reputation.

“People really told me everything is bigger in Texas, and that’s what all our social team mentioned, as well,” says Snickers value manager Ruud Engbers. “This bar that we made in the last week absolutely is the {sum} of, I think, what you could call, ‘Everything is bigger in Texas’. Because it’s the biggest Snickers bar ever made. It’s the largest chocolate nut bar ever made in the world.”

The plant is one of the world’s largest producers of candies such as Snickers, M&M’s and Skittles. They thought of the idea two weeks ago, and the bar took a week to complete.

Mars says this world record is a tease to the Snickers Super Bowl commercial you can see on Feb. 2.

“So what’s great about this record is that the factory workers here don’t normally have the opportunity to do something on the scale,” says Empric. “They make a product everyone loves and eats on a daily basis, but to do it on the scale and to really go and do something above and beyond is really inspiring.”

The plant plans to give out pieces of the bar to Mars workers around the country.