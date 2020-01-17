Ben & Jerry’s releasing ‘Netflix & Chill’d’ flavor to pair with binge-watching

Binge-watching a streaming service is its own type of gluttony, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Ben & Jerry’s is releasing a Netflix-inspired flavor many will spoon right out of the carton.

The new flavor “Netflix & Chill’d” combines peanut butter ice cream with a pretzel swirl and fudge brownie bits, making what the company calls a “chillaxing new creation” meant to satisfy both salty and sweet snack cravings. It will also come in a non-dairy version.

Binge-watching a series could add up to a few hours, while digging through an entire carton of “Netflix & Chill’d” adds up to about 1180 calories, or about 92 percent of the suggested daily value.

This isn’t Ben & Jerry’s first foray into suggesting sweet bites that pair well with staying home and digging into a new streaming series. On their website, they offer up a recipe for a “Bluth banana stand sundae” for fans of Arrested Development, as well as a few series pairings, including peanut butter cup with “The Chef Show,” milk and cookies with “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and Half Baked with “Grace and Frankie.”

While “Netflix & Chill’d” is not in stores yet, people can sign up to get the “inside scoop” on when it will be released.