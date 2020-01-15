Ep170 1/14/19 Willy Wonka was Jesus

Episode 170

Hosts: Tony and Brian

Oscar nominations have been dropped and here are our rapid reactions! Who was snubbed? Who deserved their nom? Did any film get too many nominations? We break it all down today!

Brian has a review of Just Mercy while Tony catches up on some recently nominated streaming shows!

Our Hollywood News is absolutely loaded! It was a very heavy week full of content! Casting Couch is incredibly crowded this week and the rest of our segments are all solid as well.

Check the segment times below in case you need to skip around!!

