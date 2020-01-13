Charges pending over video showing two-year-old using vaping device

INDIANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a video that shows a two-year-old who was given a vaping device.

“The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending,” the tweet said.

The Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit is aware of a video and is investigating the related incident in which a 2-year-old child was given a vaping device. The involved persons and child have been identified and charges are pending.@WTAE @KDKA @WPXI @WJACTV @WTAJnews — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 12, 2020

Investigators were expected to release more information on Monday.

The video, which was obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, shows the two-year-old using the vaping device before coughing and crying.

The teens that are believed to have given the child the device can be heard laughing.

In a statement given to KDKA, the United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved: