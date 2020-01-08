Ep169 1/8/20 A Reel Blend of globes and reviews

Episode 169

Hosts: Brian and Tony

What a way to kick off 2020!

Reviews of 1917 and Little Women start the show. We have a FULL break down of the Golden Globe awards. Who won, lost, got snubbed and more!

We also chat heavily about the great time we had this weekend with the crew from The Reel Blend Podcast. They take care of both our PodRec and What’s in the Glass segments.

Craig sneaks his way onto the show with a fun interview with Marissa from The Great American Bake Off!

Trailer Talk, Casting Couch, DC and Marvel all join in the fun as well on this HUGE lengthy but worth it show!

Happy New Year everyone!

Don’t forget to join our Patreon today! Ratings and Reviews are always appreciated.

socials:

twitter: @taketoopodcast

email: taketoopodcast@gmail.com

hotline: 434-602-1931

web: taketoopodcast.com

follow our pages on both Instagram and the Facebook

Be Kind; Rewind: