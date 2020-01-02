Erin Washington thanks Wrestling Legend Ric Flair for her Marriage to former Redskin Marcus Washington.

In Erin Washington’s new book, "Squats and Margaritas”, the Fitness Blogger admits that she thanks Wrestling Legend Ric Flair for her Marriage to former Redskin Marcus Washington. 
