North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’

Six seconds from the moment a gunman opened fire inside the West
Freeway Church of Christ in north Texas, to when a member of the congregation
pulled out his own gun and killed the shooter.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the church was ready. They
had designated a security team and trained members of the congregation.
“I think you could see from the video that that guy was
surrounded rather quickly by more than just, you know, a few people,” says
Paxton.
But Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters says that is the
reality for many places of worship.
Peters cosponsored a bill with Ohio Republican Rob Portman
that would increase to $90 million a fund to help churches, synagogues, and
other places of worship protect themselves from attacks.
Peters says the money would allow the department of homeland
security to work with the religious groups to assess their risks and plan for
the worst.
“These grants are available now and places of worship should
reach out to see if they qualify,” says Peters.
But some, like former New York City Mayor and Presidential Candidate
Michael Bloomberg, aren’t sure good guys with guns are a good idea.
Peters’ bill has been passed by both the House
and Senate and is awaiting the president’s signature to become law.