With the Newseum closing its doors today for the last time Jimmy alexander visited to reminisce about the things that once made it so memorable.
Jimmy Alexander says Goodbye to The Newseum
-
The Jersey Boys are in our Studio Talking to Jimmy Alexander
-
Jimmy Alexander Learns How to Cook a Turkey from Kindergartners!
-
Jimmy Alexander Rocks Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball!
-
Jimmy Alexander Discusses Christmas Do’s and Don’ts with Safety Experts!
-
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander stops by D.C.’s official Christmas radio station, 97.1 WASH FM
-
-
Jimmy Alexander tries the Coveted Chicken Sandwich from Popeye’s!
-
Jimmy Alexander get’s Startruck at Starrcast, One of the Largest ProWrestling Conventions of the year!
-
Jimmy Alexander Speaks to Judy Shepard at Plaque Unveiling for her Son.
-
Jimmy Alexander is Carving Up Starrcast and Bringing you the Best Slices
-
Jimmy Alexander Interviews the Cast and Creators of 1917
-
-
Drag queen Crystal Edge shows Jimmy Alexander how to get ready for today’s 17th Street High Heel Race
-
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander and Bonita Frazier explore D.C. dressed as ‘Regan MacNeil’ from the Exorcist
-
Jimmy Alexander Highlights Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery