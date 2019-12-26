Frederick County encourages local efforts to recycle right

According to the county, a “contaminant” is anything placed in a recycling system that does not belong there.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — This year residents and businesses in Frederick County sent approximately 54 million pounds of mixed materials to the recycling program, with a 10% contamination rate.

According to the county, a “contaminant” is anything placed in a recycling system that does not belong there. Items collected for single-stream recycling in Frederick County are sent to a materials recovery facility (MRF) to be identified, sorted and delivered to industrial partners.

The end of the year is approaching. As you begin to wrap up your holiday festivities, the Frederick County Department of Solid Waste Management is issuing this statement of gratitude for recycling more and recycling right.

The DSWM is also offering upcoming “How Recycling Really Works” programs that offer insight into recycling processes and explain how local actions are part of a global industry.

To learn more or obtain materials in support of better recycling practices, visit the County’s website.

Top Tips for “Recycling Right!”