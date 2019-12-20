97.1 WASH-FM helped raise $630,472, over the last two days for the 5th annual WASH4KIDS Radiothon, benefiting Children’s National Hospital. DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander was on hand and spoke to 97.1 WASH-FM personalities Toby & Chilli, along with JennI Chase, and former Children’s Hospital patient Sabrina Conte. The total amount that’s been raised over the last five years is up to 2.7 million dollars.
97.1 Wash-FM is Helping Kids in Need for the Holiday
DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander stops by D.C.’s official Christmas radio station, 97.1 WASH FM
