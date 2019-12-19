Chicago police seek people who threw small dog out of moving vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago police are searching for the person, or people, who tossed a small white dog out of a moving vehicle, leaving the animal with severe injuries.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a girl said she saw a little dog being thrown from a moving car onto a busy roadway near Garfield Avenue and Halsted Street. She ran to pick him up off the street and brought him home. Her mother called 311 and Animal Care and Control came to get the dog, who has now been named Elf.

Officer Jaime Pfeffer brought Elf to MedVet where veterinarians said he had a dislocated hip and a broken pelvis. Elf got out of surgery Tuesday afternoon and has since been recovering.

Elf was thrown out of either a black Chevy Impala or a Nissan Coupe.

Two different rescues have stepped in to help care for Elf, but it will cost thousands of dollars to get it done. Small Paws Rescue and Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control are taking donations for the effort.

Small Paws is also offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Elf did have a microchip, but when the owners were told about the cost of surgery, they gave custody to Animal Care and Control. It is unclear who had the dog at the time of the incident.