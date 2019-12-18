Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House of Representatives is set to debate and vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

11:22 a.m. – The House is voting on the rules for Wednesday’s impeachment debate after about an hour of debating.

10:45 a.m. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen making the walk from her office to the House floor ahead of the impeachment debate.

Speaker Pelosi joined hands with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) as she walked to the floor. Both women were wearing dark clothes.

According to NBC News, Rep. Dingell said the dark clothing is to reflect that it’s not a day to celebrate.

10 a.m. – House Democrats voted down Rep. McCarthy’s motion. The House is now beginning its debate on the Rules Committee’s guidelines for the impeachment debate. This is not the debate of the actual articles of impeachment – it’s about the ground rules for the impeachment debate.

This debate is expected to last about an hour.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL):

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL):

9:35 a.m. – The House did not adopt the motion to adjourn introduced by Rep. Biggs. Moments later, Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduced another procedural motion, arguing that Democrats overstepped in their impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy’s motion is “disapproving the manner in which Chairman Adam B. Schiff and Chairman Jerrold Lewis Nadler have conducted Committee action during the Impeachment Inquiry of President Donald John Trump.”

Kevin McCarthy ✔@GOPLeader HAPPENING NOW → Chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have abused their power. I am calling for a vote on a privileged resolution to condemn their actions. 7,423 Twitter Ads info and privacy 4,317 people are talking about this

GOP members have requested an official vote. That will take 15 minutes.

9:15 a.m. – Shortly after the House gaveled in at 9 a.m., Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) made a motion to adjourn. The House has been voting on that motion since then, and Democrats are expected to kill the motion.

Once that vote is over, the House is expected to start an hour of debate on the rule for consideration of the articles of impeachment.

9 a.m. – After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The president was busy on Twitter in the hours leading up to the House debate, tweeting and retweeting news articles and quotes about him. He also tweeted a message saying what’s happening to him “should never happen to another president again.”

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! 113K Twitter Ads info and privacy 86.4K people are talking about this

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, on Tuesday fired off a furious letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year.

